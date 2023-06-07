Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,477.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 12.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Herbalife by 670.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,082 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 65.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.