Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
Herbalife Stock Performance
NYSE:HLF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $30.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife
In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,477.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 12.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Herbalife by 670.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,082 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 65.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
Herbalife Company Profile
Herbalife Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
