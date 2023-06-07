Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Henry Schein worth $29,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Henry Schein by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 119,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,676 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

See Also

