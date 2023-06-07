Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,750 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hecla Mining worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

HL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. 6,231,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,110,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.