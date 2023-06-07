Head to Head Survey: Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) vs. SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) and SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and SSR Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple Flag Precious Metals $164.40 million 13.36 $55.09 million N/A N/A SSR Mining $1.11 billion 2.74 $194.14 million $0.72 20.57

SSR Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SSR Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SSR Mining pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSR Mining has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SSR Mining is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

87.3% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of SSR Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of SSR Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Triple Flag Precious Metals and SSR Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75 SSR Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 63.60%. SSR Mining has a consensus target price of $25.90, suggesting a potential upside of 74.88%. Given SSR Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SSR Mining is more favorable than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and SSR Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A SSR Mining 14.13% 2.44% 1.94%

Summary

SSR Mining beats Triple Flag Precious Metals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. It has 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Triple Flag Mining Elliott and Management Co-Invest LP.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc. is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites. The Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties segment includes a portfolio of prospective exploration tenures. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

