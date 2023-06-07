Head-To-Head Survey: Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) versus Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Forte Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$68.24 million ($1.06) -2.89 Forte Biosciences N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($0.95) -1.05

Analyst Recommendations

Kezar Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forte Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kezar Life Sciences and Forte Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Forte Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 466.45%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Forte Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Forte Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences N/A -26.99% -24.68% Forte Biosciences N/A -47.29% -44.18%

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats Forte Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of tumors resistant to traditional chemotherapeutics; and KZR-TBD for the treatment of oncology and immunology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Forte Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A. Wagner in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.