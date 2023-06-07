Head to Head Contrast: Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) vs. Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sow Good and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Steakholder Foods has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.06%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Sow Good has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Steakholder Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $430,000.00 68.20 -$12.13 million N/A N/A Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.45

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -2,069.90% -192.07% -98.15% Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15%

Summary

Sow Good beats Steakholder Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. engages in the provision of freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola. Its two distinct brands include Sow Good and Sustain Us. The company was founded by Ira Goldfarb and Claudia Goldfarb on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

