Head-To-Head Contrast: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -137.61% -27.02% -14.66% System1 N/A -24.79% -11.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GAN and System1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $141.53 million 0.42 -$197.50 million ($4.50) -0.30 System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

System1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

GAN has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GAN and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 2 1 0 2.33 System1 1 0 2 0 2.33

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. System1 has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 85.39%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than System1.

Summary

System1 beats GAN on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

