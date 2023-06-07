HC Wainwright Increases Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target to $150.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $132.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.74. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $143.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Balchem by 7.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter valued at about $13,652,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 231,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.