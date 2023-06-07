HC Wainwright Comments on BIT Mining Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for BIT Mining in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BIT Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BIT Mining’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of BIT Mining stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $30.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.88. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

