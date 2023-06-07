HC Wainwright Comments on BIT Mining Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for BIT Mining in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BIT Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BIT Mining’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
BIT Mining Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of BIT Mining stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $30.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.88. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $22.60.
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
