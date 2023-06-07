Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Hawaiian Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of HA stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.54) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

