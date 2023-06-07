Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,287 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,603,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.