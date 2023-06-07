Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. 5,910,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,619,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $861,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

