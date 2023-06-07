Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1,520.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,091,000 after buying an additional 318,014 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Haemonetics by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,026,000 after buying an additional 216,210 shares during the period.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

