Guy Robertson Buys 13,000 Shares of Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS) Stock

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS – Get Rating) insider Guy Robertson acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$20,332.00 ($13,464.90).
Hastings Technology Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.
About Hastings Technology Metals
