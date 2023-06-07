good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 73952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDNP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on good natured Products from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$0.25 price objective on good natured Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

good natured Products Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$41.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

