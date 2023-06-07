Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,164 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $25,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GSLC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.03. 81,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $85.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.