Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GROY has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 606,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 43.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

