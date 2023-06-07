Glovista Investments LLC Sells 79,364 Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Glovista Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,364 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 169,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,157 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ QAT traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. 2,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,946. The company has a market cap of $68.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

