Glovista Investments LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of Global X China Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X China Financials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,418. Global X China Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

