Glovista Investments LLC Invests $984,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $139.38. 1,196,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,902. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.12.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

