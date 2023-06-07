Glovista Investments LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.7% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,320 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,775 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,204,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

