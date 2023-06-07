Glovista Investments LLC Has $21.16 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Glovista Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,788 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up about 10.5% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,568,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,425,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

MCHI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 1,811,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,065. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

