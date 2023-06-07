Glovista Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Glovista Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,637 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI UAE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UAE stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,285. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

