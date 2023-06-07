Glovista Investments LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,394 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.