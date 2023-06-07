Glovista Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 9,067 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,741,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,085,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.18.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

