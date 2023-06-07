Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Monday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

