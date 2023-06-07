GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 5,877 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,872,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,485,000 after purchasing an additional 444,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,053,000 after purchasing an additional 924,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,940,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $34.71.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

