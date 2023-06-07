GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000.

NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,773. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

