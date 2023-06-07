GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 161,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

