GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,515 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 96,407 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,635,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EWRE traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $37.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

