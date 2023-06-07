GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.44. 45,507 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.