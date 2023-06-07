GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NULG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.44. 45,507 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
