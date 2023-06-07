GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 47,342 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,342 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 767,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 88,414 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 661,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 125,643 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. 916,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,150. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

