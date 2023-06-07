GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,587 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,198.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 721,733 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

