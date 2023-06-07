GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,245 shares during the period. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for approximately 1.0% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 73,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,794. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.