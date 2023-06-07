GeoWealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 254,590 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 254,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,385,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 2.7% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 140,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

