GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 332,897 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PSMM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that provides income and capital appreciation with a moderately conservative risk profile. PSMM was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

