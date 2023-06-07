Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 4.9% Higher

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 218,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,059,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 19.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 44,784 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

