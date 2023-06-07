Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 275294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GENI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genius Sports by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Genius Sports by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 108,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Genius Sports

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.