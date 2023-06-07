General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Gap Down to $83.78

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.78, but opened at $81.27. General Mills shares last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 850,442 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

