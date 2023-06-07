Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $5.28 or 0.00019486 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $791.60 million and $1.96 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform.

