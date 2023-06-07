Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,176,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,180,589 shares.The stock last traded at $12.59 and had previously closed at $12.55.
GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
