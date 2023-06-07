Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after buying an additional 353,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,682,000 after buying an additional 331,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,246. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.28 and its 200-day moving average is $329.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,209 shares of company stock worth $2,298,608. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

