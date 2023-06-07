Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,840 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 44,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 104,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.9 %

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 612,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,325. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.