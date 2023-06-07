Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,150 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.41. 63,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.0138 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.