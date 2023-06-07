Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 17,380 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 186,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

HCA traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $273.60. The company had a trading volume of 405,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,598. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

