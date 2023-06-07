Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 11,693.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Shares of EOG traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 818,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,264. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $121.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

