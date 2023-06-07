Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,698 shares of company stock worth $8,799,321. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.29. 8,716,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,135,416. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $276.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

