Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $35,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.70. 196,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,701 shares of company stock worth $481,727 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

