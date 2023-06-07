Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 5.17% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $33,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,708,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INDT shares. JMP Securities cut INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered INDUS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ INDT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,897. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings totaling 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.