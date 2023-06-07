Gabelli Funds LLC Has $21.38 Million Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $126,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock remained flat at $10.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,583,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,795. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

